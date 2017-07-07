 »   »   » FACT FILES! Fahadh Faasil Was Not The First Choice For His Role In Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, is on its way to become the movie of the season. Such is the magnanimous reception that the film has been receiving, since its release on June 30, 2017.

Fahadh Faasil, who plays the lead character in the movie is definitely one of the big positives of the film. Critics and audiences have lapped up his endearing act in the film.



Now, here is an interesting tidbit about Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Not many of you know that Fahadh Faasil wasn't the first choice for his present role in this Dileesh Pothan movie.



It was in an interview given to popular online portal SouthLive that the film-maker opened up about the same. According to the film-maker, Soubin Shahir was initially supposed to do the role done by Fahadh Faasil, whereas Fahadh Faasil was roped in for the role of Prasad, done by Suraj Venjaramoodu.



Later, Soubin Shahir was unable to allot dates film due to his busy schedule as he turned a director for the film Parava. And then the team reworked a bit on the story and characters and decided to cast Fahadh Faasil in his present role in the film and Suraj Venjaramoodu came on board to portray Prasad.



Anyhow, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is a gem of a movie and definitely, each and every actor of the film has made the best of the opportunity that they got.