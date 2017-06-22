 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil With 'Guppy' Director Johnpaul George?

Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor has been extremely choosy about the movies he pick, after the great success of Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Reportedly, Fahadh is now all set to team up with Guppy director Johnpaul George.

If the rumours are to be believed, Johnpaul George's upcoming director venture will feature Fahadh Faasil in the central character. However, the actor and director have not reacted to the reports yet.



Earlier, Johnpaul had revealed that he is planning a project, with young crowd-puller Nivin Pauly in the lead role. However, there are absolutely no updates about the much-awaited project, after the official announcement.



It is yet to be known whether the director has decided to replace Nivin Pauly with Fahadh Faasil in the announced project, or it is a totally fresh project. Director Johnpaul George is expected to make an official confirmation, soon.



Guppy, which has been considered as one of the best few Malayalam films in the past 5 years, was a commercial disaster. But, the movie earned immense popularity after its torrent release, to the much surprise of the industry.



Fahadh Faasil is all set to release his upcoming movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, for Eid 2017. The actor will soon make his Tamil debut with the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan movie, Velaikaaran.