 »   »   » Flashback Eid 2016! How Well Did The Malayalam Movies Of The Season Fare At The Box Office!

It was after a break of close to a month that Malayalam movies, made it to the theatres in the last week. The festival season of Eid has been made a prosperous one for Mollywood with the Malayalam movies doing a decent business at the box office.

In fact, we have a couple of other Malayalam movies, also in the pipeline, which have been slated as an Eid release for this year. Fahadh Faasil starrer Thondimuthalum Driksaakshiyum is the frontrunner among them and the film is expected to come out in theatres, this week.



On this note, we take you back to the Eid season of 2016. Much like this year, Eid season of 2016 also offered good prospects for Mollywood with as many as four big Malayalam movies, making it to the theatres. But, how well did these movies fare at the box office? Here, we take you through an analysis of the same.



Anuraga Karikkin Vellam Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, which in fact, was the last film to hit the theatres during the Eid season, came in with pleasant surprises for the audiences. The film, directed by Khalid Rahman narrated a sweet little tale about life and love.

Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, despite facing a tight competition from other big movies, fetched unanimously positive reviews and fetched above 12 Crores at the box office, to earn a well-deserved superhit tag.



Kasaba Kasaba, the Mammootty starrer was obviously the biggest release of that season. The film, which hit the theatres a day after Eid, made it to a record number of theatres and was pitted to make an earth-shattering opening, which it did. But still, the film couldn't receive favourable reviews due to its loose content.

Mammootty fans enjoyed the movie and hence, the film managed to fetched above 14 Crores at the box office. The movie was able to bag a hit status, but much more was expected from the mass entertainer of the Megastar.

Karinkunnam Sixes Karinkunnam Sixes, directed by Deepu Karunakaran, featured Manju Warrier in the role of a volleyball coach. The movie opened to mixed reviews, with certain section of audiences praising the attempt of the team to make an engaging sports drama. Despite that, the movie couldn't make a huge impact at the box office. According to the reports, the film managed to get a decent opening but still had to settle down in the above average league.

Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum was one of the first releases of the season. The movie, hit the theatres on July 06, 2017. Featuring Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya and Amala Paul in the lead roles, the movie was expected to offer a laugh riot for the audiences. On the contrary, the movie turned out to be a huge disappointment from a big team. Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum managed to fetch just above 5 Crores at the box office and it was the heavily criticised movie of that season.



Well, this Eid season has started off on a good note. The Fahadh Faasil starrer Role Models and Vineeth Sreenivasan's Oru Cinemakkaran, has had a good start. Let us hope that these Malayalam movies would continue their good run to earn a bigger status at the box office.