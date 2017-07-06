 »   »   » From Tiyaan To Mohanlal: The 10 Most Awaited Malayalam Movies Of The Second Half Of 2017!

The Malayalam film industry has entered the second half of 2017, after a spectacular first half, which saw Malayalam movies making a merry at the box office.

The first 6 months of 2017 marked the arrival of some of the hugely awaited Malayalam movies of the top stars of Mollywood and the second half of 2017, holds bigger surprises for the audiences.



The festival seasons of Onam, Pooja and Christmas will be filled with some big Malayalam movies, which are pitted to make the second half a better one than the initial half.



All the top stars of Mollywood, like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya etc., have some big releases in the pipeline.



Here, we take you through the 10 most awaited Malayalam movies, which are worth waiting.



Villain Villain, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by B Unnikrishnan is one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, made on a huge budget has some big names of the industry associated with it. Touted to be a stylish action thriller, Villain is being awaited by huge section of audiences and is pitted to break some big box office records.

Masterpiece Mammootty's next film with director Ajai Vasudev, which has been tentatively titled as Masterpiece, is set to be the actor's big release of the year. Reportedly, this upcoming film featuring Mammootty in the role of a college professor, is expected to be a high voltage entertainer.

Velipadinte Pusthakam Here is another Mohanlal starrer, which has found a place in the list. The film is a crucial movie of the year, mainly because of the reason that it marks the union of Mohanlal and Lal Jose combo. The film is being planned as an Onam release of the year.

Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela This film of Nivin Pauly will finally hit the theatres, this year. The movie, directed by Althaf, can be tagged as a mini reunion of the Premam gang. The film, which will be in the lines of an entertainer and is expected to hit the theatres during Onam season.

Solo Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar is a special movie for many reasons. The film has been in the news for many positive factors. Solo has a huge list of co-actors in it, and more importantly, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in multiple avatars in the film. Solo is expected to hit the theatres in August.

Tiyaan Tiyaan will be the first big release of the second half of 2017. These big movie, which has been tagged as a pan Indian movie, features Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles. Tiyaan is a big budget venture and big names like Prithviraj, Indrajith and Murali Gopy take this film to this list.

Aami Aami, based on the life of prolific writer Kamala Surayya, has been in the news for long. Manju Warrier will be seen essaying the lead role, which was earlier meant to be done by Vidya Balan. The film, directed by Kamal is expected to come out in the theatres, this year.

Mahaanadi Aashiq Abu gets back to the business of film-making, after a short break. His first association with actor Tovino Thomas, has been titled as Mahaanadi and importantly, this film has its story penned by film-maker Amal Neerad.

Punyalan Private Limited Here is one of the most awaited sequels of this year. Punyalan Private Limited, which is the sequel to the 2014 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, starring Jayasurya, is expected to hit the theatres, this year. The prequel has a huge number of followers and the sequel is expected to recreate the same magic.

Mohanlal Well, the name of the film rightly suggests, is why the movie is one of the most awaited movies of this year. The film, directed by Sajid Yahiya narrates the story of a die-hard Mohanlal fan, which will be portrayed by Manju Warrier, on screen.



Apart from the above mentioned Malayalam movies, there are other films like Mammootty's Streetlights, Poomaram, Soubin Shahir's Parava, Jayasurya's Captain, Dileep's Ramaleela, which are eagerly awaited. There hasn't been any confirmation regarding the release of other hugely awaited movies like Mohanlal starrer Odiyan and Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadi.