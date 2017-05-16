 »   »   » Get Set To Winess Mammootty In Two Different Teacher Roles!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The year ahead is all set to be an exciting one for Mammootty
and all of his fans. The actor is all set to entertain the
Malayalam film audiences with his upcoming movies, which are in
various stages of production.
Mammootty is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming film
with Ajai Vasudev. He will also be seen playing the lead role in
Syam Dhar's yet-to-be-titled movie. Interestingly, in both these
movies, Mammootty will be seen playing teacher roles. But no
worries, both the roles are expected to be as different as chalk n
chesse.
In Syam Dhar Movie
In Syam Dhar's upcoming movie, Mammootty will be seen essaying
the role of a teacher trainer. The actor's role in the film is
expected to be on the lighter side. Interestingly, he will be seen
essaying a teacher trainer, who is a good story-teller, as
well.
Mammootty As The Stylish
Eddy..!
Recently, Mammootty joined the sets of his upcoming movie with
Ajai Vasudev and the actor's look for the film went viral. In the
film, Mammootty will essay the role of a stylish college professor
named Edward Livingstone.
The Mass Factor
Reportedly, in Ajai Vasudev movie, Mammootty will essay the role
of a strict professor, who has some criminal background, as well.
Importantly, the role is expected to have a lot of mass factor,
which makes the role indeed different from the actor's role in Syam
Dhar movie. The story of the film is set against the backdrop of a
college.
Mammootty's Previous Association
With Teacher Roles
Mammootty is not new to teacher roles and he has portrayed such
characters with effortless ease, in the past. In films like
Thaniyavarthanam, Best Actor, Mazhayethum Munpe etc., we saw him in
the shoes of teacher/professor
Well, there isn't a clear idea as on which film of Mammootty
will be hitting the theatres first. Earlier there were reports that
Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev movie will make it to the theatres during
Onam season.
Both the Mammootty movies have a huge list of actors in them. In
Syam Dhar movie, Asha Sarath, Deepthi Sati, Innocent etc., will be
seen essaying important roles. On the other hand, in Mammootty-Ajai
Vasudev movie, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Mahima
Nambiar, Gokul Suresh, Mukesh, Poonam Bajwa etc., is a part of the
cast.
