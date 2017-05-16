 »   »   » Get Set To Winess Mammootty In Two Different Teacher Roles!

The year ahead is all set to be an exciting one for Mammootty and all of his fans. The actor is all set to entertain the Malayalam film audiences with his upcoming movies, which are in various stages of production.

Mammootty is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Ajai Vasudev. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Syam Dhar's yet-to-be-titled movie. Interestingly, in both these movies, Mammootty will be seen playing teacher roles. But no worries, both the roles are expected to be as different as chalk n chesse.

In Syam Dhar Movie In Syam Dhar's upcoming movie, Mammootty will be seen essaying the role of a teacher trainer. The actor's role in the film is expected to be on the lighter side. Interestingly, he will be seen essaying a teacher trainer, who is a good story-teller, as well. Mammootty As The Stylish Eddy..! Recently, Mammootty joined the sets of his upcoming movie with Ajai Vasudev and the actor's look for the film went viral. In the film, Mammootty will essay the role of a stylish college professor named Edward Livingstone. The Mass Factor Reportedly, in Ajai Vasudev movie, Mammootty will essay the role of a strict professor, who has some criminal background, as well. Importantly, the role is expected to have a lot of mass factor, which makes the role indeed different from the actor's role in Syam Dhar movie. The story of the film is set against the backdrop of a college. Mammootty's Previous Association With Teacher Roles Mammootty is not new to teacher roles and he has portrayed such characters with effortless ease, in the past. In films like Thaniyavarthanam, Best Actor, Mazhayethum Munpe etc., we saw him in the shoes of teacher/professor

Well, there isn't a clear idea as on which film of Mammootty will be hitting the theatres first. Earlier there were reports that Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev movie will make it to the theatres during Onam season.

Both the Mammootty movies have a huge list of actors in them. In Syam Dhar movie, Asha Sarath, Deepthi Sati, Innocent etc., will be seen essaying important roles. On the other hand, in Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev movie, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Gokul Suresh, Mukesh, Poonam Bajwa etc., is a part of the cast.