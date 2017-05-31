 »   »   » Godha Box Office: 12 Days Collections At Kochi Multiplexes!

Godha, directed by Basil Joseph, is doing a rock-steady business at the box office. The film is being hailed as a perfect entertainer and it seems like the movie is sure to go places at the box office in the coming days, as well.

The film starring Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role is doing an exceptional business at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Godha has managed to fetch 62 Lakhs from its 12 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.



Well, it has to be noted that Godha wasn't released in certain centres in Kochi multiplexes initially. But the movie made it to those centres as well, in the previous week.



The second weekend for Godha at the Kochi multiplexes was quite impressive. The occupancy rate of the movie was exceptional. The weekday collections of the film is also good enough and it is an indication of the fact that the family audiences have lapped up the movie.



The Kerala box office collections of Godha is expected to have crossed the 10-Crore mark. The film got released in rest of the parts of India and UAE/GCC in the last week.