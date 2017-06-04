 »   »   » Godha Box Office: 14 Days Kerala Collections

Godha, the movie, which hit the theatres on May 19, 2017 has had a magnificent run at the box office. The film, directed by young film-maker Basil Joseph has found a place in the list of the big hits of this year, so far.

The film, recently completed 2 weeks of its run in the theatres. According to the latest trade reports, Godha that completed 14 days of run in Kerala theatres has fetched approximately 10.10 Crores at the box office.



Definitely, the movie is sure to enjoy a grand run at the box office ahead. No big released have been slated for release in the upcoming weeks and that should ensure the movie's solid run at the box office.



Meanwhile, Godha is also enjoying a decent run in centres outside Kerala like Chennai and Bangalore. The movie has received wide praises and celebrities like Vineeth Sreenivasan and Lal Jose took to their respective Facebook pages to shower praises on the movie.



Godha, features Tovino Thomas & Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles and the latter has been receiving wide praises for her performance in the movie. The film also features Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker, Dharmajan, Hareesh Perumanna etc., in important roles.