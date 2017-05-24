Godha Box Office: 4 Days Kerala Collections
Godha, the sports comedy movie which hit the theatres on May 19, has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. The Tovino Thomas-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer, directed by Basil Joseph, has already earned the 'hit' status.
According to the latest reports from the trade analysts,
Godha has made a total gross collection of Rs. 4.16 Crores
from the Kerala box office, within the first four days of its
release.
Aju Varghese, the actor who essayed a pivotal role in the movie,
confirmed the reports through his official Facebook page recently.
Interestingly, Godha managed to cross the 4-Crore mark in
just 4 days, despite not having the multiplex screenings in
Kerala.
When it completed the first weekend (3 days) at the theatres,
the movie had made a total gross collection of 3.19 Crores. It is
undoubtedly a great achievement for Godha, which
has no big stars in its cast and made with a medium budget.