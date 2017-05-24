 »   »   » Godha Box Office: 4 Days Kerala Collections

Godha, the sports comedy movie which hit the theatres on May 19, has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. The Tovino Thomas-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer, directed by Basil Joseph, has already earned the 'hit' status.

According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, Godha has made a total gross collection of Rs. 4.16 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first four days of its release.



Aju Varghese, the actor who essayed a pivotal role in the movie, confirmed the reports through his official Facebook page recently. Interestingly, Godha managed to cross the 4-Crore mark in just 4 days, despite not having the multiplex screenings in Kerala.



When it completed the first weekend (3 days) at the theatres, the movie had made a total gross collection of 3.19 Crores. It is undoubtedly a great achievement for Godha, which has no big stars in its cast and made with a medium budget.



The highly positive reviews and word of mouth publicity have highly helped the box office performance of Godha, which is scripted by Thira fame Rakesh Mantodi. The movie is expected to release outside Kerala, in the upcoming weekend.