 »   »   » Godha Box Office: 7 Days Kerala Collections

Godha, directed by Basil Joseph has emerged as a clear winner at the box office. The film, so far has had a memorable ride with amazingly positive reviews pouring in for the movie.

Tagged as a clean entertainer, Godha starring Tovino Thomas & Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles had a decent opening on day 1, fetching above 1.20 Crores on its opening day. Now, the film has successfully completed its 1 week of its run.



According to certain reports, Godha has managed to fetch 5.96 Crores from one week of its run at the Kerala box office. The box office collections are quite impressive considering the fact that two other Malayalam movies were also released on the same day along with Godha.



Now, the way ahead looks smooth for Godha, with no big releases scheduled for a release in the coming days. Importantly, Godha has also released in multiplexes like PVR & Cinepolis in Kochi, where it wasn't released in the last week.



The film has also been released in rest of the parts in India. We definitely can see the box office collections of Godha soaring to newer heights in the coming days.