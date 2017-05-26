Godha Box Office: 7 Days Kerala Collections
Godha, directed by Basil Joseph has emerged as a clear winner at the box office. The film, so far has had a memorable ride with amazingly positive reviews pouring in for the movie.
Tagged as a clean entertainer, Godha starring Tovino
Thomas & Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles had a decent opening on
day 1, fetching above 1.20 Crores on its opening day. Now, the film
has successfully completed its 1 week of its run.
According to certain reports, Godha has managed to
fetch 5.96 Crores from one week of its run at the Kerala box
office. The box office collections are quite impressive considering
the fact that two other Malayalam movies were also released on the
same day along with Godha.
Now, the way ahead looks smooth for Godha, with no big
releases scheduled for a release in the coming days. Importantly,
Godha has also released in multiplexes like PVR &
Cinepolis in Kochi, where it wasn't released in the last
week.
The film has also been released in rest of the parts in India. We definitely can see the box office collections of Godha soaring to newer heights in the coming days.