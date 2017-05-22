 »   »   » Godha Box Office: Day 1 Kerala Collections

Godha, the sports comedy movie which stars Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi hit the theatres on May 19. The movie, which revolves around wrestling and the lives of wrestlers, is directed by Kunjiramayanam fame Basil Joseph.

As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Godha has made a decent opening at the Kerala box office by collecting Rs. 1.21 Crores on its release day. It is undoubtedly a good figure, for a low-budget movie with no big stars.



If the reports are to be true, Godha has witnessed a great increase in its collections from the second day of its release, thanks to the highly positive reviews. The team is expected to reveal the first-weekend box office report of the movie, soon.



Godha, which is scripted by Thira fame Rakesh Mantodi, depicts the story of a young Punjabi woman named Aditi Singh, who is a passionate wrestler, and how she achieves her dreams with the help of a veteran wrestler named Captain Fayalvan.



Wamiqa Gabbi, the leading lady of the movie has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics, for her exceptional performance in the movie. The wide mouth publicity is expected to help the box office performance of Godha.