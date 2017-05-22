 »   »   » Godha Box Office: Day 1 Kerala Collections

Godha, the sports comedy movie which stars Tovino
Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi hit the theatres on May 19. The movie,
which revolves around wrestling and the lives of wrestlers, is
directed by Kunjiramayanam fame Basil Joseph.
As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Godha
has made a decent opening at the Kerala box office by collecting
Rs. 1.21 Crores on its release day. It is undoubtedly a good
figure, for a low-budget movie with no big stars.
If the reports are to be true, Godha has witnessed a
great increase in its collections from the second day of its
release, thanks to the highly positive reviews. The team is
expected to reveal the first-weekend box office report of the
movie, soon.
Godha, which is scripted by Thira fame Rakesh
Mantodi, depicts the story of a young Punjabi woman named Aditi
Singh, who is a passionate wrestler, and how she achieves her
dreams with the help of a veteran wrestler named Captain
Fayalvan.
Wamiqa Gabbi, the leading lady of the movie has been receiving
extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics, for
her exceptional performance in the movie. The wide mouth publicity
is expected to help the box office performance of
Godha.
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 10:15 [IST]
