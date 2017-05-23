 »   »   » Godha: Lal Jose Has Words Of Praises For The Tovino Thomas Starrer!

Godha, which hit the the theatres on May 19, 2017 has been
receiving positive reviews from all sectors. The movie, directed by
Basil Joseph has earned the tag of a perfect and fun-filled
entertainer.
In fact, Godha has gained the attention of the celebrities, as
well. Popular film-maker Lal Jose, who recently watched the Tovino
Thomas starrer had some great words for the movie.
Lal Jose, took to his official Facebook page to share his
thoughts about Godha. The film-maker had some great words for
director Basil Joseph, who according to him is one of the best in
the new league of directors. He also showered priases on actors
Tovino Thomas, Renji Panicker and more importantly actress Wamiqa
Gabbi, who has delivered an excellent performance in the
movie.
Take a look at the Facebook post of Lal Jose about
Godha..
Godha, is the second directorial venture Basil Joseph. Apart
from Tovino Thomas, Renji Panicker & Wamiqa Gabbi, Godha also
features Aju Varghese, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Hareesh Perumanna etc.,
in important roles.
The film had a good start at the box office. Reportedly, Godha
fetched approximately 1.21 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala
box office.
