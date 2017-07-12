 »   »   » Guess Who Is The Favourite Malayalam Actor Of Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghosal, is one such singer, who has established her presence in the film industries of all languages. The popular singer, who has multiple National Film Awards in her kitty, is equally popular in Kerala, as well.

She has sung some popular Malayalam movie songs and most of her Malayalam songs have turned out to be big hits. Shreya Ghosal recently came LIVE on Facebook, where she interacted with her fans.

During the session, one of her fans asked a question regarding her favourite Malayalam actor. Interestingly, another person stated Prithviraj's name, but Shreya Ghosal cleared that Prithviraj is her favourite new generation actor and continued by saying "Mohanlal is Mohanlal'.

Well, that rightly shows that Mohanlal is the favourite Malayalam actor of one of the most popular singers of India. No surprises as the Complete Actor has won the hearts of audiences and celebrities from places outside Kerala, as well.

Earlier, many popular celebrities from Tollywood, Kollywood, Bollywood and other film industries in had opened up about their admiration for Mohanlal and his acting style. Truly, this man is simply phenomenal.