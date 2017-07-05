 »   »   » Half-yearly Box Office Report 2017: Top 10 Malayalam Movies That Emerged As Big Hits!

We have entered the month of July and the time has come to assess the Malayalam movies of the first half of 2017. In fact, the year so far, has been a pretty impressive one for Mollywood, with many of the Malayalam movies bringing in revenue to the industry.

The first half of 2017 witnessed the release of Malayalam movies of all top stars of Mollywood like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Dileep, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas and many others.



In comparison with the previous years, the Malayalam movies of the first half of 2017 have set the right tone for the latter part of the year.



On this note, we take you through the top 10 Malayalam movies, which emerged as big success at the box office, in the first half of 2017.



10. Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu Here is a sweet little movie that carved a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Rakshadhikari Baiju had to face a tight competition from other big releases, but still, this Biju Menon starrer directed by Ranjan Pramod had a good run at the box office. Reportedly, the film managed to cross the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Verdict: Hit

9. Angamaly Diaries Angamaly Diaries is definitely one of the best Malayalam movies, of this year, so far. The film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, featured a host of newcomers and had a rather slow start at the box office. But with the amazing word of mouth support, the film had a memorable run at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Superhit

8. Oru Mexican Aparatha Oru Mexican Aparatha, is one such movie, which met with a grand reception in the theatres. The film had a stunning opening but later, there was a decrease in box office collections. But still, the movie had a sweet run and went on to gross above 15 Crores at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Superhit

7. Godha Godha, the second directorial venture of Basil Joseph, featuring Tovino Thomas, Wamiqa Gabbi and Renji Panicker in the lead roles, is one of the finest entertainers of this year, so far. Godha, released in May, is still drawing crowds to the theatres and has reportedly fetched above 15 Crores at the Kerala box office alone.

Box Office Verdict: Superhit

6. Comrade In America - CIA Comrade In America - CIA, the second big release of actor Dulquer Salmaan, marked his second association with director Amal Neerad. The film opened to mixed reviews but still, had a solid run at the box office. In fact, the movie is still continuing in certain theatres and has reportedly crossed the 20-Crore mark.

Box Office Verdict:Superhit

5. Take Off Take Off, is one of the most appreciated Malayalam movie of this year, so far. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, narrated a tale, which had a global approach. Replete with some amazing performances, Take Off had a proud run at the box office, fetching above 25 Crores at the worldwide box office.

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

4. Jomonte Suviseshangal Jomonte Suviseshangal, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, directed by Sathyan Anthikad is one of the major releases of the year 2017. The movie, opened to some good reports at the box office and is one of the first big hits of the year. If reports are to be believed, the film went on to fetch above 30 Crores at the worldwide box office.

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

3. Ezra Here is another movie, which set the cash registers ringing at the box office, in the initial portions of the year. This Prithviraj starrer, which is a horror thriller, hit the theatres in February and earned a grand reception. Reportedly, Ezra went on to become the second film of Prithviraj to enter the 50-Crore club.

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

2. Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol The first release of Mohanlal in the year 2017 had some pleasant moments to offer for the audiences. This Mohanlal starrer, directed by Jibu Jacob pleased the family audiences, pretty well and had a solid run at the box office. Reportedly, the film went on to enter the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office.

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

1. The Great Father Mammootty got back to the league of big hits with this thriller, directed by Haneef Adeni. The first release of the actor, this year brought him big luck as the film set some box office records, right on its opening day. Reportedly, The Great Father entered the 60-Crore club at the worldwide box office and is by far, the grosser of this year.

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster



Apart from the above mentioned Malayalam movies, Nivin Pauly starrer Sakhavu too, fetched in decent collections at the box office. Above all, the top grosser of this year so far at the Kerala box office is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which raced ahead all other Malayalam movies, in terms of box office collection.



Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil starrer Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which hit the theatres on June 30, 2017 has had an amazing opening and is on its way to become a huge box office success.