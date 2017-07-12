 »   »   » Half Yearly Round-up 2017: 5 Malayalam Movies That Deserved More!

We are half way down the year of 2017 and earlier wehad discussed about the Malayalam movies, which emerged as big successes at the box office and the other Malayalam movies that turned out to be major disappointments at the box office.

But, the first half of 2017 did witness the arrival of some Malayalam movies, which were true and genuine attempts. Despite being good attempts, these movies couldn't find the desired success at the box office. Some of them received initial negative reviews, whereas certain others went down as underrated ones.



Here, we take you through some of the Malayalam movies of 2017, which despite having great potential, couldn't make it really big at the box office.



C/O Saira Banu C/O Saira Banu, the first major release of Manju Warrier in 2017, did hit the theatres in the month of March. The film received some good reviews at the time of its release.

The film had a decent run in the theatres, but it definitely deserved more. This Manju Warrier starrer would have surely gone the extra mile, but the flurry of new releases affected the chances of the movie to make it really big at the box office.

Ramante Edanthottam Ramante Edanthottam, the first film from Kunchacko Boban-Ranjith Sankar was a rather novel attempt. The film narrated a matured love story without much ‘masala' elements in it.

Ramante Edanthottam did put forward some important and valid points but the film couldn't emerge a huge success, because of the Baahubali storm.



Adventures Of Omanakuttan Adventures Of Omanakuttan, the Asif Ali-Bhavana starrer did have a rather slow start at the box office. But, with amazing positive reviews, the film picked up pace at the box office. Still this experimental effort deserved more applauses.

The film, directed by Rohith VS did emerge as a profitable venture, but good attempts like these need to emerge as bigger hits at the box office.

Kaadu Pookkunna Neram This film, directed by Dr. Biju was in fact, one of the first releases of the year. The movie which had won a lot of accolades at various film festivals, focussed on a very important issue.

Despite being a novel attempt, the film couldn't find a foothold at the box office. The movie was released amidst the theatre strike, which had affected the industry in the initial days of the year.



Lakshyam Lakshyam, directed by debutant Anzar Khan couldn't make a mark at the box office. The film wasn't as bad as the results. It had a rather interesting storyline with the first half of the film having some really entertaining moments. With some fine twists and surprises, Lakshyam was a genuine attempt.



From the above mentioned Malayalam movies, C/O Saira Banu, Adventures Of Omanakuttan, Ramante Edanthottam etc., were able to emerge as decent hits at the box office.



Importantly, it was the bad timing of release, which reduced the probability of the most of the films from the above list, to make it really big at the box office.