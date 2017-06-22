 »   »   » Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: A Journey Through His Stardom In Kerala!

Today(June 22, 2017), is the birthday of one of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema, who is unarguably the most popular other language actor in Kerala, as well. Yes, we are talking about Thalapathy Vijay, who is as big a star in Kerala, as he is in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, is celebrating his 43rd birthday today (June 22, 2017) and it is a time for celebration for all of his fans in Kerala. In fact, over the years, Vijay has gone on to achieve a star status in Kerala, which can even be compared to the one enjoyed by Rajinikanth.

Well, Vijay had to face lots of ups and downs before establishing his fan base in Kerala. He became a familiar face to Kerala audiences, with some of his movies in the 1990's especially the film Kadhalakku Mariyadai, which was the official Tamil remake of Aniyathipraavu. But there were certain other movies, which took Vijay's popularity to another level.

Thullatha Manamum Thullum This film provided a major breakthrough in the acting career of Vijay. The film, that featured Simran as the leading lady was a big success in Kerala too. Vijay, who had a lover boy image back then in Tamil Nadu, established the same in the minds of the Kerala audiences. The runaway success of the movie, provided Vijay a fan base in Kerala. Kushi & Shajahan - When He Won The Hearts Of the Youngsters Well, Kushi (2000) was yet-another light-hearted romantic movie, that catered well to the urban audiences, as well. He further established his lover boy image with this film and the movie, set against the backdrop of college, earned him the love and admiration of youth audiences in Kerala. He extended that winning streak with Shajahan (2001), which yet again, was a love story. Ghilli & Pokkiri - Rise Of The Mass Hero Ghilli (2004) wasn't the first film that featured Vijay in the mass hero avatar. There were films like Badri, Youth that explored the action hero in him. But, it was Ghilli that started off his success run as a mass hero in Kerala. Later, his Pokkiri (2007) helped him gain a superstardom in Kerala, with the audiences falling in love with his style and acting. The Dull Phase There was a time, when Vijay was losing his dedicated fan base in Kerala. His films like Kuruvi (2008), Villu (2009), Sura (2010) etc., failed to make an impact at the Kerala box office, despite getting a grand release. The actor was heavily criticised for following the same style in each film. The Strong Comeback To Emerge As The King After a few slumps, Vijay bounced back strongly in Kerala, with the film Velayudham (2011) that emerged as a success, despite facing tough competition. But, it was Thuppaaki (2012) that sealed his superstar status in Kerala, yet again. It was followed by blockbusters like Kaththi, Theri, Jilla etc.Yes, the actor in him had to face flops in between, but still most of his films open big at the Kerala box office.

Now, a Vijay movie is bound to open amidst huge fanfare. His next film, Thalapathy 61, which has been titled as Mersal, is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Let us hope that, Vijay continues his amazing journey with Mersal, as well.