 »   »   » Here's What Mohanlal Has To Say About Son Pranav!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is currently all excited about his son Pranav Mohanlal's acting debut. In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Mohanlal finally opened up about Pranav and his nature.

According to Mohanlal, Appu is a person who never misuses the freedom he gets. He is a simple youngster who leads an ordinary life. He had spent a major portion of his life in a hostel, and that is a major factor which makes him more grounded.



Pranav is not a person who runs behind luxury and has always been very clear about what he wants. He is an independent person who knows to take his own decisions, and Mohanlal and wife Suchitra are extremely proud of that.



The couple has always let their children live their own life. But, Mohanlal and Suchitra always wanted them to not get involved in any kind of addictions, like any normal parents. Mohanlal is glad that Pranav stayed from everything.



Interestingly, Mohanlal also revealed that the kids are closer to his wife, Suchitra. The actor states that Suchitra is a mother who loves her children unconditionally, without entering their personal space.



Mohanlal is happy that Pranav has grown up to become a man who always stands for what is right. He also added that Pranav will choose whatever career he wants, if he has not become successful in films.