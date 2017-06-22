 »   »   » Here Is Why Dulquer Salmaan Is The Most Loved Young Celebrity Of Mollywood!

Dulquer Salmaan, is one among the very few actors of Mollywood, who has no haters. He went on to build a fan base of his own, not just with the movies, but also with his down-to-earth attitude and kind-hearted nature.

He is second to none, as far as popularity is considered. Now, here is a recent act of Dulquer Salmaan, which once again shows us why he is the beloved of every fan and it has already gone viral on social media.

Recently, a fan of Dulquer Salmaan, did send out a tweet on his birthday, requesting a birthday wish from none other than the popular actor. In a lovely gesture, Dulquer Salmaan replied to his fan back by wishing him in style.

Here is the tweet and the reply given by Dulquer Salmaan..

happy birthday buddy — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 20, 2017

Most of the celebrities are now active on social media, but seldom we see people like Dulquer Salmaan, who makes it a point to interact with the fans.

Well, such acts prove that Dulquer Salmaan is definitely every fan's pride. The actor and the person in him continue to win hearts of the audiences.