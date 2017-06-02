 »   »   » HOLD YOUR BREATH! Mammootty To Be A Part Of Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikalan?

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Kaala Karikalan, which marks his second association with film-maker Pa. Ranjith, has been in the news for the past few days. There were a lot of speculations doing the rounds regarding the cast of the film until the team officially announced the main cast of the movie.

Now, rumours are rife yet again regarding another major addition to this Rajinikanth starrer. Speculations are doing the rounds that actor Mammootty is all set to essay an important role in Rajinkanth's Kaala Karikalan.



Rumours About Mammootty's Role In Kaala Karikalan Mammootty's name is being associated with this film for rather an interesting reason. Rumours are doing the rounds that, Mammootty is expected to play a cameo in this film and he might reprise his role of none other than Dr B R Ambedkar.

Story Of Kaala Karikalan..? Nothing much has been revealed about the story of Kaala Karikalan. But a few conclusions have been drawn from the poster of the movie. Speculations are doing the rounds that the story has something linked to the year 1956, the year in which Dr B R Ambedkar died.

Remembering Dr B R Ambedkar Biopic It would be really great if Mammootty reprises his role from this biopic. The audiences got to witness one of the career best performances of Mammootty in this film and rightly, he went on to win his third National Award for the best actor.

Mammootty & Rajinikanth's Previous Association If this happens, it would be the second time that Mammooty and Rajinikanth is sharing the screen space for a movie. Earlier, they had associated for the film Thalapathi, directed by Mani Ratnam.







Well, no official confirmation has been made from maker's side regarding Mammootty's association with the Rajinikanth movie, which is being produced by actor Dhanush under the banner Wunderbar films.



On the work front, the shooting of Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikalan is moving at a fast pace in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Mammootty is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled as Masterpiece. The shoot of the film is progressing in Kollam.