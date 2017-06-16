 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Indrajith Is Not A Part Of Mohanlal's Villain!

The shoot of the Mohanlal starrer Villain is in its last leg and a lot of speculations are doing rounds, regarding the cast of the film. Rumours were rife that actor Indrajith will be seen essaying a cameo in this Mohanlal starrer.

A picture, which has Indrajith posing along with Mohanlal and actor Vishal, who also essays an important role in Villain, gave rise to such speculations.

But now, the actor himself has confirmed that he isn't a part of the movie. According to a latest report by Times Of India, Indrajith has stated that Vishal and he himself have been friends for long and the photo in concern was clicked when he visited the latter. Vishal is presently in Kerala, for the shoot of Villain.

Well, that should definitely put an end to all the rumours regarding Indrajith's association with Mohanlal's Villain. The film, is being directed by B Unnikrishnan.

Meanwhile, Indrajith is gearing up for the big release of Tiyaan, which is all set for a big release on June 29, 2017. The film, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar also features Prithviraj in an important role. The actor will also be seen playing the lead in the upcoming film Mohanlal, which also features Manju Warrier in the lead role.