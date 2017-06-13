 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT: Indrajith Joins Mohanlal's Villain?

Villain, the Mohanlal movie has been in the headlines since the beginning for its extensive star cast and technical aspects. If the reports are to be true, talented actor Indrajith is the new addition to the team.

Recently, a picture in which Indrajith poses with Villain actor Mohanlal and Vishal was released in social media. It was initially speculated that it was taken from the sets of Indrajith's upcoming project, which has been titled as Mohanlal.



But now, the rumour mills suggest that Indrajith has been roped to essay a brief yet important role in Mohanlal's Villain. However, B Unnikrishnan, the director of Villain and Indrajith have not confirmed the reports yet.



If the rumours are to be true, Villain will be a total treat for the Malayali audiences in both the aspects of star cast and technical brilliance. Interestingly, it is the first movie to be made using 8K technology, in Indian cinema.



The team is currently filming the climax sequences of the movie, at the various locations of Vagamon. The major star cast, including the lead actor Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vishal who essays a key role, had joined the climax shoot recently.



Villain, which is scripted by B Unnikrishnan, will also feature Manju Warrier and Hansika Motwani in the other pivotal roles. The movie, which is produced by Rockline Productions, July 21, 2017.