 »   »   » WOW! Indrajith & Murali Gopy To Team Up Once Again After Tiyaan!

Indrajith & Murali Gopy have teamed up for a good number of movies in the past and most of the times, they made it a point to deliver quality stuffs.

Both of them would be seen together in the upcoming film Tiyaan, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Interestingly, Prithviraj is also a part of the film doing one of the main lead characters.

According to the latest reports, Indrajith & Murali Gopy would join hands once again, after Tiyaan, for an upcoming film, which would be directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

Reportedly, Murali Gopy will be penning the script for this upcoming venture. The actor-writer is expected to get in to the works of the film, once he finishes the scripting works of his much awaited film Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj and freaturing Mohanlal.

Earlier, Indrajith had played the lead roles in films like Ee Adutha Kalathu, Left Right Left etc., both of which had Murali Gopy as the scriber.

Well, we are eagerly waiting for Tiyaan, the Indrajith-Murali Gopy team's upcoming film and also for their next, which is expected to recreate the magic from the past.