 »   »   » Is Dulquer Salmaan A Mammootty Fan Or A Mohanlal Fan?

Are you a Mammootty fan or a Mohanlal fan? This might be the toughest question that any young celebrity of Mollywood could ever face. Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood, and the son of Megastar Mammootty, wasn't also spared from this question.

Dulquer Salmaan, who had won the Best Actor award at the Behindwoods Gold medals 2017, held in Chennai, received a hearty welcome at the venue and it was during this event that he had to face this question.

Interestingly, in one of the initial sessions, it was a young little girl, who asked Dulquer Salmaan the tough question. Dulquer Salmaan, who laughed out upon hearing this question, stated that this one is a very tough question to answer as he likes both Mammootty and Mohanlal but also mentioned that, for him his father Mammootty, is always the No. 1.

Well, how Dulquer Salmaan answered this tough question was really cute and fine. As always, the young actor was spontaneous with his reply.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has completed Bejoy Nambiar's Solo and the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in the month of August.