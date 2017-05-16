 »   »   » Is Malavika Jayaram's Entry To Films On Cards? Jayaram Answers

Celebrity kids have had a good time in the Malayalam film industry of late, with the likes of Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil etc., proving their worth as quality actors and stars.

Recently, a few pictures of Malavika Jayaram, daughter of actor Jayaram were doing the rounds on social media and instantly, rumours spread like wildfire, regarding the youngster's entry to films.

Amidst all the speculations doing the rounds regarding Malavika Jayaram's entry to films, actor jayaram has come up with a clarification, which should definitely put all the rumours to rest.

In a recent interview given to Manorama News, Jayaram was asked whether Malavika is planning an entry to films to which Jayaram stated that Malavika isn't that keen about acting and hasn't expressed any interest on the same. He pointed out that the photo, which is doing the rounds was taken during a wedding function attended by the family.

Jayaram also stated that, Malavika has completed her degree course and at present, is planning to do a sports related course abroad.

Meanwhile, Jayaram is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Achayans, scheduled to hit the theatres on May 19, 2017.