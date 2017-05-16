 »   »   » Is Malavika Jayaram's Entry To Films On Cards? Jayaram Answers

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Celebrity kids have had a good time in the Malayalam film
industry of late, with the likes of Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan,
Fahadh Faasil etc., proving their worth as quality actors and
stars.
Recently, a few pictures of Malavika Jayaram, daughter of actor
Jayaram were doing the rounds on social media and instantly,
rumours spread like wildfire, regarding the youngster's entry to
films.
Amidst all the speculations doing the rounds regarding Malavika
Jayaram's entry to films, actor jayaram has come up with a
clarification, which should definitely put all the rumours to
rest.
In a recent interview given to Manorama News, Jayaram was asked
whether Malavika is planning an entry to films to which Jayaram
stated that Malavika isn't that keen about acting and hasn't
expressed any interest on the same. He pointed out that the photo,
which is doing the rounds was taken during a wedding function
attended by the family.
Jayaram also stated that, Malavika has completed her degree
course and at present, is planning to do a sports related course
abroad.
Meanwhile, Jayaram is gearing up for the big release of his
upcoming film Achayans, scheduled to hit the theatres on
May 19, 2017.
