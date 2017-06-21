 »   »   » Is Mammootty-Mohanlal Team's Hallo Mayavi On Cards?

With time, there has been a change in the way of film-making and the tastes of the audiences, but what remains unchanged is the love of the Malayali audiences for their superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Even now, if a movie, featuring both Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, make its way to the theatres, then such a film will be the first choice for the Malayalam film audiences.

Well, certain rumours are doing the rounds now regarding one such project of Mammootty and Mohanlal. Since the past few days, rumours are spreading in the social media, regarding the revival of a project named Hallo Mayavi, which was supposed to feature both Mammootty & Mohanlal in the lead roles.

Hallo Mayavi Interestingly, the reports regarding Hallo Mayavi, which was expected to bring together the characters from the movies Hallo and Mayavi, surfaced upon the success of both the movies. It was one of the most awaited projects of that time, but no official confirmation was made regarding the same. Mayavi (2007) Mayavi, directed by Shafi marked his second association with Mammootty, the earlier one being Thommanum Makkalum. In Mayavi, Mammootty played the role of a character named Mahi, a convict, who comes to the place of his jail inmate for a purpose. Mammootty's First Film With Rafi-Mecartin Mayavi, had its script written by popular director-duo Rafi-Mecartin. Mayavi, marked the first association of Mammootty and Rafi-Mecartin team. The concept of Iruttu Adi Service (IAS), embedded in Mayavi, struck the right chords with the entertainment needs of the audiences. Hallo (2007) Hallo, the film directed by Rafi-Mecartin, came in at the right time for Mohanlal. The film narrated the story of an advocate named Sivaraman, an alcoholic. His life changes when he gets a phone call from a girl. Mohanlal At His Humorous Best The portrayal of Sivaraman, won lot of praises for Mohanlal. The actor looked extremely stylish in his new look for the movie and the actor was at his humorous best in the movie. The audiences got to witness the Mohanlal of the 1980s and 1990s in the movie. Hallo Vs Mayavi Box Office Both Hallo and Mayavi released in 2007, both met with huge success at the box office. Mayavi was released in the month of January whereas Hallo hit the theatres in July. Both the films completed 100 days of run in good number of theatres. Mayavi was the top grosser of that year followed by Hallo.

The rumours currently doing the rounds also suggest that the film will mark the reunion of Rafi-Mecartin duo. No official confirmation has been made by the actors or the makers regarding Hallo Mayavi.

It has to be noted that, such a cross-over movie definitely holds good prospects even now, as far as the entertainment value is considered. Well, if such a project happens, it would be interesting to see Mammootty & Mohanlal sharing the screen space, together yet again, after a brief break.