 »   »   » Is Mohanlal A Part Of Prithviraj-Indrajith Team's Tiyaan?

Tiyaan, which can rightly be tagged as the most awaited Malayalam movie of the upcoming Eid season, will be hitting the theatres on June 29, 2017.

The Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer is expected to be a real different movie, in all aspects. Now, certain rumours are doing the rounds regarding Mohanlal's association with the project, which is sure to excite the Malayalam film audiences.



Speculations are rife that Mohanlal too is a part of Tiyaan, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal will be a part of Tiyaan, as a narrator. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.



Rumours suggest that Mohanlal has lent his voice for a important narrations in the movie. Considering the close friendship that he shares with Prithviraj and the film's writer Murali Gopy, such a possibility can't be ruled out completely.



Earlier this year, Mohanlal had lent his voice for the film C/O Saira Banu. The presence of his powerful voice-over in one of the important scenes of the film, did a lot good for the film.



Well, we will have to wait till the release of Tiyaan to know whether Mohanlal truly is a part of the project or not. Tiyaan, has been produced by Haneef Muhammed under the banner Red Rose Creations.