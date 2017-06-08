 »   »   » Is Prabhas The Most Popular Tollywood Actor In Kerala Now?

The acting career of Prabhas can rightly be divided into two phases - before Baahubali and after Baahubali. Such is the massive contribution that Baahubali series has given to Prabhas's acting career.

More than one month has passed by after the release of Baahubali 2, but still the movie, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and SS Rajamouli are constantly grabbing the headlines.

Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of the movie proved that it is possible to make a regional movie, which can appeal the pan Indian audiences.

Well, with Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, its lead actor Prabhas went on to become a hugely popular face in Kerala. In fact, the actor has now got a huge fan base, which is growing with each passing day.

Now, the big question is, whether he has become the most popular and bankable Tollywood star in Kerala? Well, it is not for the first time that a Tollywood star is making a huge impact in Kerala, with the advent of dubbed movies, we have seen many making their mark in Kerala.