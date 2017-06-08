Is Prabhas The Most Popular Tollywood Actor In Kerala Now?
The acting career of Prabhas can rightly be divided into two phases - before Baahubali and after Baahubali. Such is the massive contribution that Baahubali series has given to Prabhas's acting career.
More than one month has passed by after the release of Baahubali 2, but still the movie, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and SS Rajamouli are constantly grabbing the headlines.
Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of the movie proved that it is possible to make a regional movie, which can appeal the pan Indian audiences.
Well, with Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, its lead actor Prabhas went on to become a hugely popular face in Kerala. In fact, the actor has now got a huge fan base, which is growing with each passing day.
Now, the big question is, whether he has become the most popular and bankable Tollywood star in Kerala? Well, it is not for the first time that a Tollywood star is making a huge impact in Kerala, with the advent of dubbed movies, we have seen many making their mark in Kerala.
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun is one such Tollywood actor, who enjoys a dedicated fan base in Kerala. He made a massive impact among the Kerala audiences with the dubbed version of Telugu movie Arya. It was followed by movies like Arya 2, Happy etc., which further increased his star value.
It is a fact that his previous few movies haven't done the expected business at the Kerala box office but still, he is one of the most popular Tollywood actors in Kerala.
Chiranjeevi – The Megastar
Chiranjeevi, the Megastar of Tollywood is quite popular in Kerala, as well. Thanks to his movies from the 1980s and the 1990s, which were dubbed in to Malayalam. Movies like Aye Hero, Hai Sundari were big successes at the Kerala box office and he was one of the first Tollywood actors to find a fan base in Kerala.
SS Rajamouli Movies – Most Awaited Ones In Kerala
Well, here is a film-maker who enjoys a superstar status in Kerala. SS Rajamouli, this name is solely enough to draw the audiences to the theatres in Kerala. Even before Baahubali, his movies like Eecha and Dheera, which were the dubbed versions of Eega and Magadheera respectively, made an impact in Kerala
Prabhas – Before Baahubali In Kerala
The current star value that Prabhas enjoys in Kerala is nothing less than phenomenal. In fact, it was Baahubali 2 that further boosted the actor's star value. Prabhas's portrayal of Amarendra Baahubali won him the fanship of Kerala audiences.
Before Baahubali, some of the movies of Prabhas were dubbed in to Malayalam. But, none of them made a huge impact at the Kerala box office.