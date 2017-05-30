 »   »   » Is A Sequel To Mohanlal's Drishyam On Cards? Jeethu Joseph Answers

The Malayalam film audiences have a special love for the film Drishyam, which had Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, which went on to become an industry hit back then, was written and helmed by Jeethu Joseph.

Recently, speculations were doing the rounds regarding a sequel to this Mohanlal starrer. No official confirmation was made regarding the same but the news of Drishyam 2 spread like wildfire and it was also speculated that Jeethu Joseph is at present working for the project.



But now, the film-maker himself has come up with an answer, which sghould probably shut down all the rumours associated with the sequel to the Mohanlal starrer.



Jeethu Joseph About Drishyam 2 According to a report by Times Of India, Jeethu Joseph has refuted all the rumours regarding Drishyam 2. While speaking to Times Of India, he denied all the rumours and was quoted as saying 'That's a news to me', when asked whether such a film is on cards.

Drishyam - Remade In Different Languages Drishyam is one such Malayalam movie, which gained national attention. The film was remade in several languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi etc. Most of them were box office successes but still, the critics rated the Malayalam version above all the other versions.

If Ever A Sequel Is Made.. Well, Drishyam, is one among those Malayalam movies, which bagged the tag of a complete movie. The script of the film was hailed by audiences and critics alike. The film had a perfect ending and we feel that, if ever a sequel happens, it should definitely have a script, which would stand much higher than its prequel.

Jeethu Joseph's Next Directorial Venture Jeethu Joseph is at present busy with the works of his upcoming venture, which will mark the debut of Pranav Mohanlal as the lead hero. The big budget venture is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.



On the work front, Jeethu Josephs' most recent release was Anzar Khan's Lakshyam, which had its script written by Jeethu Joseph. Despite receiving some decent reviews in its initial days, Lakshyam couldn't go on to make it really big at the Kerala box office. The film featured Biju Menon & Indrajith in the lead roles.