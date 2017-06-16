 »   »   » It's A Wrap For Dileep's Ramaleela!

Dileep's next big release will be the upcoming film Ramaleela, directed by debutant Arun Gopy. The film, is expected to be a different one from the Dileep movies of the recent past.

Reportedly, the shoot of Ramaleela has been completed and the director has called a pack-up. Now, the post production of this Dileep starrer is expected to go at a full swing as the movie is planning to make it to the theatres on July 07, 2017.

Recently, the makers of Ramaleela had come up with the character posters of the film, introducing the main characters of the movie. Dileep, will be seen essaying a politician named Ramanunni in this movie. Ramanunni is also an advocate, but his interest is in politics.

Apart from Dileep, Ramaleela also features actors like Prayaga Martin, Renji Panicker, Mukesh, Siddique etc., in important roles. This Dileep starrer also marks the comeback of veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar to Malayalam films, after a gap of 24 years.

Ramaleela has been scripted by popular scenarist Sachy. Ramaleela is also the production venture of Tomichan Mulakupaadom, after the blockbuster movie Pulimurugan, that featured Mohanlal in the lead role.