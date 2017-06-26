 »   »   » Jayaram Bags A Real Interesting Project!

Jayaram, who got back to the league of hits with his most recent venture multi-starrer Achayans, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam, has some promising projects in his kitty.

The actor is also set to make a big impact in other language movies, as well. Jayaram will be seen doing an important role in the Anushka Shetty starrer Bhagmati, which marks the actor's Telugu debut.

Now, Jayaram has bagged an interesting project, which is definitely worth waiting for. After a short break, Jayaram is all set to appear in a Tamil film.

Reportedly, Jayaram will be seen essaying an important role in Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film, which has been titled as Party. The film was officially announced recently and this upcoming entertainer has a promising star cast comprising of actors like Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna, Jai, Sampath, Regina Cassandra etc., in important roles.

It is for the second time that Jayaram is teaming up with Venkat Prabhu. Earlier, the actor had essayed a crucial role in the film Saroja, released in the year 2008.

In Malayalam, Jayaram will be next seen in the movie Aakasha Mittayi, which marks the Mollywood debut, of film-maker Samuthirakani