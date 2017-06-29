 »   »   » WOW! Jayaram’s My Big Father To Be Remade In Tamil?

My Big Father, the Jayaram starrer which hit the theatres in the year 2009 was a film that gained the attention of the audiences, because of the interesting concept that it dealt with.

The film, which featured actor Guinness Pakru, in the role of Jayaram's father, dealt with the relation between a son and a father, who is a dwarf.

My Big Father, directed by Mahesh P wasn't a big box office success, back then but still the theme of the movie was appreciated by certain section of the audiences.

Now, it seems like this Jayaram starrer is all set to have a Tamil remake. Certain reports are doing the rounds that the film will have a Tamil version soon and Mahesh P Sreenivasan, will helm this project, as well.

If reports are to be believed, Guinness Pakru will reprise the role from the original version. The makers haven't finalised the replacement for Jayaram's role in the Tamil version. Interestingly, names of Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush are doing the rounds for the role, in the rumour circles.

Apart from Jayaram and Guinness Pakru, My Big Father also featured Innocent, Salim Kimar, Kaniha etc., in important roles.