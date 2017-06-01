 »   »   » Jayasurya & Ranjith Sankar Launch A New Distribution Company!

Jayasurya & Ranjith Sankar is one of the best actor-director combos of Mollywood. Well, some of the brilliant movies they have given to the industry, stand as a testimony to that.

In fact, both of them together have jointly produced movies like Punyalan Agarbathis, Pretham, Su..Su..Sudhi Valmeekam etc., under the banner Dreams N Beyond.

Now, actor Jayasurya & Ranjith Sankar have come up with an announcement regarding an upcoming film distribution company under their ownership. Both of them have officially launched a film distribution company, which has been named as Punyalan Cinemas.

Actor Jayasurya took to Facebook to officially announce the arrival of Punyalan Cinemas..

Jayasurya has stated that the first venture of Punyalan Cinemas will be the sequel to the popular movie Punyalan Agarbathis, which hit the theatres in the year 2014.

He has also mentioned that the title of the second part of Punyalan Agarbathis will be officially announced soon. Reportedly, Jayasurya & Ranjith Sankar are planning to release the movie on Nov 17, 2017.

Jayasurya has also affirmed on the fact that, the distribution company will be presenting good films of other actors and directors, as well. Well, we would like to wish Jayasurya, Ranjith Sankar on their new venture.