 »   »   » WOW! Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar Team With The Sequel To Punyalan Agarbathis!

Punyalan Agarbathis, the Malayalam film, which hit the
theatres in the year 2014, is regarded as one of the biggest hits
in the career of actor Jayasurya, so far. The film also marked the
first association of Jayasurya and director Ranjith Sankar.
Many speculations were doing the rounds regarding the sequel to
this much popular film. Now, here is an exciting news for the fans
of Jayasurya, Ranjith Sankar & Punyalan Agatbathis.
Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team has come up with an official
confirmation regearding the sequel to Punyalan
Agarabathis. Actor Jayasurya took to Facebook to officially
announce the project..
Take a look at the Facebook post of Jayasurya..
The actor has stated that they have been thinking about a sequel
to the project for quite some time now, but it is only now that
they got a storyline, which can be rated higher than its
original.
More details about the project is expected to be revealed in the
upcoming days. At present, actor Jayasurya is busy with the shoot
of his upcoming film Captain.
Punyalan Agarbathis, directed by Ranjith Sankar
narrated the story of Joy Thakkolkkaram, a native Thrissur, who
dreams to set up a business of his own.
