 »   »   » WOW! Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar Team With The Sequel To Punyalan Agarbathis!

Punyalan Agarbathis, the Malayalam film, which hit the theatres in the year 2014, is regarded as one of the biggest hits in the career of actor Jayasurya, so far. The film also marked the first association of Jayasurya and director Ranjith Sankar.

Many speculations were doing the rounds regarding the sequel to this much popular film. Now, here is an exciting news for the fans of Jayasurya, Ranjith Sankar & Punyalan Agatbathis.



Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team has come up with an official confirmation regearding the sequel to Punyalan Agarabathis. Actor Jayasurya took to Facebook to officially announce the project..



Take a look at the Facebook post of Jayasurya..







The actor has stated that they have been thinking about a sequel to the project for quite some time now, but it is only now that they got a storyline, which can be rated higher than its original.



More details about the project is expected to be revealed in the upcoming days. At present, actor Jayasurya is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Captain.



Punyalan Agarbathis, directed by Ranjith Sankar narrated the story of Joy Thakkolkkaram, a native Thrissur, who dreams to set up a business of his own.