 »   »   » Jayasurya & Ranjith Shankar Announce The Title Of Punyalan Agarbathis Sequel!

It was a couple of weeks back that Jayasurya & Ranjith Sankar came up with an official announcement regarding their upcoming project, which will be the sequel to the 2014 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis.

The audiences received this news with joy as the film marks the comeback of the character Joy Thakkolkkaran, one of the most successful roles in the acting career of Jayasurya, so far.

There were speculations doing the rounds regarding the title of this upcoming project and now, Jayasurya and Ranjith sankar have come up with an official announcement regarding the title of the movie.

Reportedly, the sequel to Punyalan Agarbathis has been titled as Punyalan Private Limited. Here is the latest Facebook post of Jayasurya, regarding the same.

Punyalan Private Limited will be produced under the banner Dreams N' Beyond. Interestingly, the upcoming film will also mark the entry of Punyalan Cinemas, the new distribution company owned jointly by Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar.

Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast and crew of the movie. The makers are planning to release Punyalan Private Limited on November 16, 2017.