 »   »   » Jeethu Joseph Is All Praises For Prithviraj-Indrajith Team's Tiyaan!

Tiyaan, the mega movie, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar made a big release on July 07, 2017. The Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer released amidst high expectations but the film, could only generate mixed reviews from the audiences on its first day.

In fact, Tiyaan has been receiving some highly positive reviews, as well. Popular film-maker Jeethu Joseph, who had recently watched the movie, had some great words for the newly released movie.



Jeethu Joseph took to Facebook to write about the film. The film-maker has tagged Tiyaan as an entirely different film, which travels through the ways less taken by Malayalam cinema. He also praised the exceptional performances of Prithviraj and Indrajith in the movie. He also congratulated the entire team



Well, despite the mixed reviews that the film has been receiving, the movie did have a decent first weekend at the box office. If reports are to be believed, Tiyaan went on to fetch above 7 Crores at the Kerala box office.



Apart from Prithviraj and Indrajith, Tiyaan also features Murali Gopy, Ananya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Rahul Madhav, Paris Laxmi, Padmapriya etc., in important roles.