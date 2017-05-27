 »   »   » IN PICS: Jyothi Krishna Gets Engaged

Jyothi Krishna, the popular actress is all set to enter the wedlock. Jyothi recently got engaged to Arun Anandaraja, in a traditional ceremony which was held in the actress's hometown Thrissur.

Love-Arranged Marriage If the reports are to be believed, it is a love cum arranged marriage for Jyothi Krishna and Arun Anandaraja, who met through common friends. Jyothi & Actress Radhika Jyothi Krishna's finace Arun Anandaraja is the elder brother of the popular actress Radhika, who rose to fame through the Lal Jose movie Classmates. Traditional Ceremony The engagement was a traditional ceremony which was attended only by the family members and close friends of the couple. The Bride-to-be's Engagement Look The bride-to-be Jyothi Krishna looked simply elegant in the yellow silk saree at the pooja ceremony, violet silk saree at the engagement ceremony. Wedding Date As per the reports, Jyothi Krishna and Arun Anandaraja will tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on November 19, 2017.

Jyothi Krishna made her acting debut, by playing a supporting role in the Babu Janardhanan directed Mammootty movie, Bombay March 12. She later played supporting roles in several popular movies.

The actress rose to fame with the Ranjith directed Dulquer Salmaan movie Njaan. Her portrayal of Lakshmikutty, the blind wife of the central character KTN Kottur played by Dulquer Salmaan, was widely appreciated by both the audiences and critics.