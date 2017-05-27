 »   »   » IN PICS: Jyothi Krishna Gets Engaged

Jyothi Krishna, the popular actress is all set to enter the
wedlock. Jyothi recently got engaged to Arun Anandaraja, in a
traditional ceremony which was held in the actress's hometown
Thrissur.
Love-Arranged Marriage
If the reports are to be believed, it is a love cum arranged
marriage for Jyothi Krishna and Arun Anandaraja, who met through
common friends.
Jyothi & Actress
Radhika
Jyothi Krishna's finace Arun Anandaraja is the elder
brother of the popular actress Radhika, who rose to fame through
the Lal Jose movie Classmates.
Traditional Ceremony
The engagement was a traditional ceremony which was attended
only by the family members and close friends of the
couple.
The Bride-to-be's Engagement
Look
The bride-to-be Jyothi Krishna looked simply elegant in the
yellow silk saree at the pooja ceremony, violet silk saree at the
engagement ceremony.
Wedding Date
As per the reports, Jyothi Krishna and Arun Anandaraja will tie
the knot in a traditional ceremony on November 19, 2017.
Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 23:58 [IST]
