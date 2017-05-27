 »   »   » Kaattu: It's A Wrap For The Asif Ali-Murali Gopy Starrer!

Asif Ali's most recent release, Adventures Of Omanakuttan is doing a decent business at the box office now, with the backing of some glorious reviews that the film has been receiving, of late.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali has also completed the shoot of one of his most awaited movies, Kaattu, which marks his first association with film-maker Arun Kumar aravind. Kaattu, also features actor Murali Goppy in an equally important role.



The filming of Kaattu was completed on May 25, 2016 after a shoot of close to 41 days. The first schedule of the film was shot mainly in and around Palakkad.



Actor Asif Ali, Murali Gopy & others came LIVE on Facebook to officially announce the wrap up of shoot. All the team members expressed their high expectations on the movie.



Reportedly, the makers of Kaattu are planning to release the movie by the first week of August. The film also has popular South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing an important role in it.



Kaattu has its screenplay wriiten by Ananthapadmanabhan, son of writer-director P Padmanabhan. Let us wait for a real gem from the team.