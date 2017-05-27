Kaattu: It's A Wrap For The Asif Ali-Murali Gopy Starrer!
Asif Ali's most recent release, Adventures Of Omanakuttan is doing a decent business at the box office now, with the backing of some glorious reviews that the film has been receiving, of late.
Meanwhile, Asif Ali has also completed the shoot of one of his
most awaited movies, Kaattu, which marks his first
association with film-maker Arun Kumar aravind. Kaattu, also
features actor Murali Goppy in an equally important role.
The filming of Kaattu was completed on May 25, 2016
after a shoot of close to 41 days. The first schedule of the film
was shot mainly in and around Palakkad.
Actor Asif Ali, Murali Gopy & others came LIVE on Facebook
to officially announce the wrap up of shoot. All the team members
expressed their high expectations on the movie.
Reportedly, the makers of Kaattu are planning to
release the movie by the first week of August. The film also has
popular South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing an
important role in it.
Kaattu has its screenplay wriiten by Ananthapadmanabhan, son of writer-director P Padmanabhan. Let us wait for a real gem from the team.