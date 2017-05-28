Rumour Has IT! Kalidas Jayaram In Alphonse Puthren's Next?
Alphonse Puthren, the hitmaker is all set to be back into film-making after a short gap. If the reports are to be believed, Alphonse has roped in star kid Kalidas Jayaram as the lead actor of his next venture.
A few popular Tamil media has reported that Kalidas has already
signed the project, which will be solely released in Tamil.
However, Alphonse Puthren and Kalidas Jayaram have not commented on
the reports yet.
In his recent Facebook post, the director had revealed that he
will soon kickstart his third directorial venture, which is a Tamil
film. Alphonse Puthren had also confirmed that he is not teaming up
with Nivin Pauly, this time.
According to the director, the movie will be a simple
entertainer which will have all the elements. But, it will not fall
into a specific genre like Neram, which a comical
thriller, or Premam, which was a romantic comedy.
Alphonse Puthren's last outing Premam, which featured
Nivin Pauly in the lead role, had emerged as one of the biggest
hits of Malayalam movie industry. The movie became a great turning
point in the careers of both Nivin and Alphonse.
Kalidas Jayaram, on the other hand, is all set to make his Malayalam debut as a lead actor, with the upcoming Abrid Shine movie Pooramaram. The movie, which is said to be a campus thriller, will hit the theatres soon.