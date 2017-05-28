 »   »   » Rumour Has IT! Kalidas Jayaram In Alphonse Puthren's Next?

Alphonse Puthren, the hitmaker is all set to be back into film-making after a short gap. If the reports are to be believed, Alphonse has roped in star kid Kalidas Jayaram as the lead actor of his next venture.

A few popular Tamil media has reported that Kalidas has already signed the project, which will be solely released in Tamil. However, Alphonse Puthren and Kalidas Jayaram have not commented on the reports yet.



In his recent Facebook post, the director had revealed that he will soon kickstart his third directorial venture, which is a Tamil film. Alphonse Puthren had also confirmed that he is not teaming up with Nivin Pauly, this time.



According to the director, the movie will be a simple entertainer which will have all the elements. But, it will not fall into a specific genre like Neram, which a comical thriller, or Premam, which was a romantic comedy.



Alphonse Puthren's last outing Premam, which featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role, had emerged as one of the biggest hits of Malayalam movie industry. The movie became a great turning point in the careers of both Nivin and Alphonse.



Kalidas Jayaram, on the other hand, is all set to make his Malayalam debut as a lead actor, with the upcoming Abrid Shine movie Pooramaram. The movie, which is said to be a campus thriller, will hit the theatres soon.