 »   »   » Kalyani Priyadarshan To Make Acting Debut?

Kalyani Priyadarshan is one of the most popular star kids of her generation. Kalyani was recently in the headlines after she appeared with mother Lissy in the recently held 64th Filmfare Awards South event.

According to the latest updates, Priyadarshan and Lissy's daughter is all set to try a hand in acting. If the reports are to be true, Kalyani Priyadarshan is planning to make her acting debut with a Telugu film.

A popular National media reports that Kalyani will be essaying the female lead opposite young actor Akhil Akkineni, the son of popular actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, in his upcoming untitled project.

However, Kalyani's parents Priyadarshan and Lissy have not made an official confirmation about the reports, yet. But, the audiences and media are eagerly waiting for Kalyani to enter the acting field.

Recently, Kalyani Priyadarshan's selfies with Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal had gone viral on social media. It was also speculated that she might essay the female lead opposite Pranav in his debut movie Aadhi.

But later, the sources close to the project clarified that Kalyani Priyadarshan has never been approached for Aadhi. However, we really hope to watch Pranav and Kalyani together onscreen, very soon.