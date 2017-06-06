 »   »   » Kavya Madhavan & Meenakshi Dileep's Latest Picture Goes Viral!

Kavya Madhavan, the beautiful actress is enjoying the new phase in her life. Kavya got married to her lucky co-star Dileep in November 2016 and reportedly decided to retire from films to concentrate on family life.

The latest talk in the town is the actress's new click with her step-daughter Meenakshi Dileep. Kavya new click with Meenakshi has been going viral on social media and thus putting an end to the rumours regarding their fallout.

Meenakshi and Kavya posed together for the picture just before the actress's performance in the recently staged Dileep Show 2017. Meenu had accompanied Dileep, Kavya, and team to the USA, for the Dileep Show 2017.

Earlier, rumours mills had suggested that Meenakshi is planning to move in with her mother Manju Warrier after she had an ugly fallout with step-mother Kavya Madhavan. It was also rumoured that she has temporarily shifted to a hostel.

But, the rumours were later revealed to be false, after Dileep posted a few pictures with Kavya and daughter Meenakshi on his official Facebook page. If the reports are to be true, Dileep is planning to move legally against the media, which posted fake news regarding his daughter.