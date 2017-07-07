 »   »   » WOW! Kavya Madhavan Is In The Race For The Best Actress Title!

Kavya Madhavan might not be that active in films nowadays but still, her performances from her previous films continue to be in the news. The actress was previously seen in the film Pinneyum, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The Dileep starrer movie had Kavya Madhavan in the role of Devi, the wife of the lead character in the movie. Her performance in the film had won her a lot of praises.



Now, Kavya Madhavan's portrayal of Devi in Pinneyum, has placed her in the race for the Best Actress title, at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, which will be held in Melbourne from August 10, 2017 to August 22, 2017.



Importantly, Kavya Madhavan will compete for the title with other actresses like Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Sha, Tanishtha Chatterjee etc., who have been nomitaed for various films.



Kavya Madhavan is the only Malayalam celebrity to have made it to the nomination list from the various categories. Well, it would be a tough competition for her but if she wins, it would definitely be another feather in the cap of her acting career, so far.