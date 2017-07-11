 »   »   » Kavya Madhavan Quits Facebook!

Kavya Madhavan, the popular actress who is going through a low phase in personal life, has reportedly quit Facebook. Kavya deactivated her official Facebook page, after the arrest of her husband, 'Janapriyanayakan' Dileep.

The actress's Facebook page was flooded with abusive messages and posts, after the police investigation team arrested Dileep, yesterday (July 10). The actor has been arrested on the charges of conspiracy to abduct and allegedly sexually assault a popular actress.

The official Facebook page of Laksyah, Kavya Madhavan's online clothing store, has also been deactivated. The police team had recently raided the Laksyah boutique in Edapally, Kochi, from where they found some solid evidences against Dileep.

If the reports are to be believed, Kavya Madhavan was well aware of Dileep's connections with the main accused of the actress attack case, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni. The police team is expected to interrogate Kavya and mother Shyamala, very soon.

Dileep, who was taken into custody on July 10 evening, has been remanded in judicial custody for the next 14 days. According to the sources close to the investigation team, the police might arrest more film industry members in the coming days.