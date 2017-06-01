 »   »   » REVEALED: Kunchacko Boban's Role In Varnyathil Aashanka

Kunchacko Boban, the romantic hero of Mollywood is all set to join hands with the talented young film-maker Sidharth Bharathan, for the first time. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the upcoming project Varnyathil Aashanka.

Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting facts about Kunchacko Boban's character in the movie. Interestingly, Chackochan is playing the role of Kavta Shivan, a man who never smiles. The actor will be a rough look, with cropped hair and thick beard, for his role.



Chackochan, who recently shared his first look from Varnyathil Aashanka, had revealed that Shivan is a ground-level character. However, the fans are extremely excited to watch Kunchacko Boban onscreen, without his charming smile.



Varnyathil Aashanka, which is said to be an out-and-out comical entertainer, revolves around the current political system of Kerala and the mindsets of the people. Popular theatre director-writer Thrissur Gopalji pens the script for the movie.



The movie, which will feature Asif Ali in a pivotal role, will not have a female lead. Varnyathil Aashanka, which is set in the backdrop of Thrissur city, will also feature Suraj Venjarammoodu, Chemban Vinod, Rachana Narayanankutty, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan, etc., in the pivotal roles.