 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban’s Varnyathil Aashanka Gets A Release Date!

Kunchacko Boban is on a roll as the actor in him has got some exciting movies in his kitty. The actor will be seen playing interesting roles in his upcoming movies, which are definitely high on expectations.

Varnyathil Aashanka, is the next release of Kunchacko Boban and the film, directed by Sidharth Bharathan has got a release date now.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film has been completed and this Kunchacko Boban starrer will hit the theatres on August 4, 2017. Kunchacko Boban himself announced the release date of the movie through his official Facebook page.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Kunchacko Boban..

The actor will be seen sporting a rough look in Varnyathil Aashanka. Kunchacko Boban will play the role of a character named Kavta Shivan. Interestingly, Shivan is one such character, who never smiles.

Kunchacko Boban's look for the movie has already gone viral on Facebook. Varnyathil Aashanka is the third directorial venture of Sidharth Bharathan.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, f also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Rachana Narayanankutty, Chemban Vinod Jose etc., in prime roles. This upcoming entertainer has been scripted by Thrissur Gopalji.