 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka First Look Poster Is Out!

Kunchacko Boban, the romantic hero of Mollywood is teaming up with talented film-maker Sidharth Bharathan, for his upcoming project Varnyathil Aashanka. Kunchacko recently revealed the first look poster of the movie, through his official Facebook page.

The highly promising first look poster of Varnyathil Aashanka features lead actor Kunchacko Boban, along with National award-winner Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Chemban Vinod Jose, etc. The poster hints that the movie is a total fun ride.



Reportedly, Kunchacko Boban is playing the role of Kavta Shivan, a man who never smiles. The actor will be a rough look, with cropped hair and thick beard for his character in the movie, which is said to be an entirely different one.



Varnyathil Aashanka, which is said to be an out-and-out comical entertainer, will bithave a female lead. The Sidharth Bharathan movie depicts the current political system of Kerala and the mindsets of the people.



The movie, which is penned by renowned theatre director-writer Thrissur Gopalji, will also have Rachana Narayanankutty and Manikandan in the pivotal roles. Varnyathil Aashanka will narrate the story in the backdrop of Thrissur city.



Jayesh Nair is the DOP. Prashant Pillain has composed the songs and background score. Varnyathil Aashanka, which is produced by Aashiq Usman, has been slated to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.