 »   »   » Lal Jose's Surprise For Mohanlal Fans!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is back on the sets of Lal Jose's highly anticipated project, Velipadinte Pusthakam. The shooting of the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out comical entertainer, has been progressing in Trivandrum.

As per the sources close to the project, Lal Jose is planning a big surprise for the Mohanlal fans, in the movie. If the reports are to be true, the climax portions of the movie will feature the actor in a never-seen-before look.

Thus, it has been confirmed that Velipadinte Pusthakam will feature Mohanlal in three different get-ups. The makers are reportedly planning to keep the third get-up of Mohanlal under wraps, until the release of the movie.

Mohanlal is sporting a long hairdo with beard and spectacles for his first get-up, and a clean-shaven look for his second get-up in Velipadinte Pusthakam. The audiences and media are eagerly waiting for the team to reveal Mohanlal's third get-up.

The actor is appearing in the role of Mathew Idikkula, who is known as 'Dracula' among the students, in the movie scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam. Velipadinte Pusthakam will feature Angamaly Diaries fame Anna Reshma Rajan in the female lead.