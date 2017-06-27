 »   »   » IN PIC! Look Who Joined Dulquer Salmaan To Celebrate Eid!

The Malayalam film stars, celebrated the festival of Eid, yesterday (June 26, 2017). For Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood, this Eid was a special one as it marked the first Ramzan of his daughter, Maryam.

Well, the day was made an even more special for Dulquer Salmaan, with his family and friends, visiting his house in Chennai, on the special day.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Dulquer Salmaan

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan had the company of popular Tamil actor and his best buddy, Vikram Prabhu, for this Eid. Both the actors celebrated the auspicious occasion, over a feast of lip smacking Biriyani.

In fact, it was Dulquer Salmaan himself, who took to Facebook to send out a pic, that he took with Vikram Prabhu, on the special day. Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan..

Well, Dulquer Salmaan and Vikram Prabhu are thick friends and their friendship started even before the actors' respective entries to the film industry. When Dulquer Salmaan turned a father, Vikram Prabhu was among the first celebrities to wish the actor.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. On the other hand,Vikram Prabhu's most recent release Sathriyan, made it to the theatres, a couple of weeks ago.